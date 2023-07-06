Jos Gresham won the Dressage Official of the Year award at the Annual National Dressage Awards in Christchurch. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jos Gresham won the Dressage Official of the Year award at the Annual National Dressage Awards in Christchurch. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bulls resident Jos Gresham is a stickler for the rules.

Gresham is a dressage steward for equestrian competitions - a voluntary position that means she’s often up at the crack of dawn for competitions and finishes her shift in the dark.

Last Saturday, she was awarded Dressage Official of the Year at the Annual National Dressage Awards in Christchurch.

“I didn’t expect it, I was actually helping run the ceremony, and then suddenly my name was called out for an award I’d just handed to the presenter.

“It’s very nice to be recognised.”

Dressage stewards ensure the competition’s rules are being followed by the riders, and intervene if necessary.

“We look out for the welfare of horses at events - if we saw a horse that was distressed or stressed, we would talk to the rider and make sure the horse gets a break.”

They also check that riders have all the right gear on and that horses are wearing bits that comfortably fit in their mouths.

“You’re going out to show your horse, so you always make sure you look your best; you could drag your horse out of the paddock and do a dressage test covered in mud and you still could win.

“But it’s not the done thing. You wouldn’t go out for a rugby match in holey shorts - it’s just like that.”

Gresham also worked as a stable manager for the Dressage New Zealand National Championships and Young Rider Championships.

She said over the years she had taken many knocks and bites from horses, but that this was all part of the job.

“I love going out and being at shows. I no longer have my own horses, so it’s a way to stay connected to the sport.

“It’s long, hard days. You’re on your feet all the time, and we start and finish before everyone else, but I get a lot of enjoyment out of doing the work.”

Last August, Gresham was part of the New Zealand team that went to the World Equestrian Games in Denmark.

“It was a wonderful, wonderful experience being a part of that dressage team.”

Equestrian Sports New Zealand sport manager Wendy Hamerton said Gresham was a very deserving recipient of the award.

“She has a wonderful working relationship with riders and organising committees and always works with the best interests of horses and riders at heart.

“Her work in the steward’s role is highly respected and much appreciated by all those who have the privilege to be on the team at any event with her.”

