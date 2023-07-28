Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Nicky Rennie: Welcome to the world of the head injury

By
3 mins to read
Queen Elizabeth in 1992, which she labelled annus horribilis. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth in 1992, which she labelled annus horribilis. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

In 1992, the late Queen Elizabeth referred to that year as annus horribilis. Translated from Latin, it means horrible year.

All manner of things had gone wrong and she was quite frankly over it.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle