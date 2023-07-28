Queen Elizabeth in 1992, which she labelled annus horribilis. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

In 1992, the late Queen Elizabeth referred to that year as annus horribilis. Translated from Latin, it means horrible year.

All manner of things had gone wrong and she was quite frankly over it. In 2023, the current Nicky Rennie referred to Wednesday, June 28, as dies horribilis. Translated from Latin, that means horrible day.

On that afternoon my daughter crashed her car into a power pole and wrote it off. While we were both dealing with the shock of that, I thought I’d nip to get some groceries for tea.

It was dark, raining and I slipped on my front steps and unceremoniously face-planted the concrete. My left eyebrow took the impact. Clearly, we should have ordered in a pizza, such was our mental state.

Welcome to the world of the head injury Nick. Buckle up, relinquish all control and see where the rollercoaster takes you. I’d never had a head injury, so didn’t fully understand that in this case the brain tells you what it will and won’t do, you have no say.

The last three weeks have been two trips to hospital and three trips to my doctor. My couch, my bed and for a time no screens at all. Initially, I went back to work and thought I was fine for three days, and then another guest introduced itself. Delayed concussion (don’t invite them to a party, they’ll drink all the free beer and eat all the snacks).

Since I was little, if I have ever felt really sick, I haven’t been able to say so without crying, that’s how I know I’m very not right. So, when I tried to go back to work and had a chat with my boss to say how horrid I felt, I burst into tears — at 52.

The fact I looked like I had gone 10 rounds with Muhammad Ali didn’t help, but I felt like a complete loser and very, very guilty. What I have underestimated is how much knowledge other people have of head injuries and how amazing my workplace is.

Without their help and support, and the help of my parents, I would have been in a very dark place. Visits, kind messages, groceries delivered and a complete understanding and lack of pressure. Incredible support.

I consider that I am very lucky. A month down the track I am now making (excuse the phrase) headway. The fact that I am writing this is massive progress because, for the past while, I couldn’t look at my screen without feeling confused and nauseous.

I’m getting there and I am going back to work on Monday to see how I go. My injury was clearly visible and while I was never going to have a face that was a money-maker, it would be fair to say, it will take a long time for my eye to come right, so I won’t win a modelling contract any time soon.

My heart goes out to those who have no visible scar, but have a head injury. The repercussions can sometimes last months, years or even a lifetime.

It would be fair to say that I am now very cautious of my front steps. “Mum took a fall” at 52, and I don’t want to repeat it any time soon.