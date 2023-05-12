A handmade card is a simple gesture to celebrate Mother's Day. Photo / 123rf

Opinion

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. In order to garner where the level of interest is in this day, I did some very serious research on the matter and canvassed my female co-workers.

There was a mixed reaction ranging from some who thought it was a load of commercial rubbish to those who said they always celebrate it, even if it’s just in a small way.

Interestingly enough, one of the people who thought it was a complete waste of money then acquiesced somewhat and said she didn’t need her children to buy her anything but she really liked a gesture of flowers from the garden and a meal cooked for her by said offspring. What a turnaround.

It would appear the key word is “gesture” when it comes to Mother’s Day. Let’s be real; for the most part, the life of being a mother is multi-tasking, juggling and taking care of the things that make life tick over on the daily.

As a mum myself, there are days when I feel it is such a thankless role it makes my eyes want to bleed, but it doesn’t mean I’m not grateful for being given the chance to be a mum. It’s a privilege denied to some and, as someone who has watched my childless friends grieve for something that is out of their grasp, Mother’s Day is a day where I’m glad I get the chance to be called one. The other thing is that I wasn’t called “Mum” for five years and I can’t tell you how much I missed hearing that word.

Another thing I’ll be grateful for tomorrow is that I have my own mother to wish Happy Mother’s Day.

The gesture scale has ebbed and flowed over the years with my efforts for my mum on Mother’s Day and it usually depends on where I’m at financially. This year she will be getting a blade of grass and some crumbs off the top of my fridge, but she’ll still be grateful. That’s how mothers roll. Because they do so much for their children without getting thanked, anything at all is gratefully received.

Fathers can be the difference between a mother having a great day on “her” Sunday or not. It’s always lovely to see dads helping their kids make a fuss over the important woman in their lives and then light up when their mummy “loves loves loves” the hand-made card (that daddy helped make).

I still have cards from my ex-husband writing as if he was my daughter when she was too young to understand and that thoughtful gesture cemented that he was the best dad in the world.

No matter how you celebrate it or don’t, happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there, in whatever guise that comes. Mum is such a small word for a role as big as it is, a bit like my own wee mum. Five feet of nothing but my biggest teacher and cheerleader.

Happy Mother’s Day Ann and thanks for calling me mum, Maggie. I love you both.