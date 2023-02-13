Ngāti Rangi announces successful applicants for Whiria Ngā Hua funding

Wayne Te Huia, from Raetihi, will deliver a mentoring programme to provide rangatahi with a range of skills. Photo / TMProductions

A new initiative aimed at investing in whānau has funded 33 applicants up to $10,000 to initiate kaupapa across the Ruapehu region.

Last year, Ngāti Rangi launched Whiria Ngā Hua to support social, cultural, medical and economic wellbeing.

Whānau were supported through the application process by the Ngāti Rangi team which held information evenings and, following a huge community response, an independent panel met in December to consider applications. They were impressed with the number and variety of kaupapa submitted by local whānau and uri of Ngāti Rangi.

Synoma Takitimu, from Raetihi, will use the funding to create Māori art which she will sell online and at markets. Photo / TMProductions

The 33 successful applications received up to $10,000 to initiate kaupapa across focus areas ranging from rangatahi wellbeing, trade training, educational resources and cultural heritage, sports fitness and recreation, hauora and pākihi Māori to performing arts and community events.

Ngāti Rangi pou Ārahi Helen Leahy said Ngāti Rangi was thrilled with the diversity of applications.

“The enthusiasm of the whānau for each of the approaches they have taken, and the amazing potential of such talent across our region; it has been truly amazing to see the passion of whānau in creating meaningful solutions for whānau which come from within themselves.”

Coleman Albert, one of the successful applicants, aims to split and deliver firewood to whānau at an affordable cost. His key target group is whānau living in Karioi, who struggle to source wood. Photo / TMProductions

Leahy said the applicants would have a positive impact on the wider community.

“Whether it is swimming lessons or tennis tournaments, recording music or learning the art of butchery, we look forward to seeing the impact of Whiria Ngā Hua right across the region.”

Ngāti Rangi said it appreciated the support of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment “in backing whānau to back themselves”.

A full list of the successful applicants is available on the Ngāti Rangi website: www.ngatirangi.com. The initiatives will be delivered over the next six months.