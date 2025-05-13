Ngāti Hāua Treaty settlement begins journey through Parliament

Ngāti Hāua's deed of settlement, Te Pua o te Riri Kore, was signed at Ngāpūwaiwaha Marae in Taumarunui on March 29. Photo / Moana Ellis

The Ngāti Hāua Claims Settlement Bill will be introduced to Parliament this week, marking the beginning of the process to enact the central North Island tribe’s treaty settlement.

A small delegation of tribal members will travel to Wellington on behalf of Ngāti Hāua to attend the first reading of the bill on Thursday.

The bill will then be referred to the Māori Affairs Select Committee to review any submissions from the public, make any recommendations and report back to the House of Representatives.

“We anticipate that our bill will reach the third and final reading in Parliament in early to mid-2026, and our Treaty settlement will then come into effect,” pou Tiriti/Treaty project manager Aaron Rice-Edwards said.