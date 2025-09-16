Advertisement
Ngā Manu Kōrero marks 60 years of shaping future leaders

Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui
More than 100 rangatahi from across the country will compete in Whanganui this week in the national Māori speech competition, Ngā Manu Kōrero. Photo / Te Atawhai o te Ao

Some of the country’s sharpest young minds will take centre stage in Whanganui this week as Ngā Manu Kōrero, the nation’s most prestigious Māori speech competition, celebrates its 60th anniversary.

More than 100 rangatahi will step up to the lectern at Jubilee Stadium from Tuesday to Thursday, debating, persuading and

