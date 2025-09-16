Ngā Manu Kōrero marks 60 years of shaping future leaders

More than 100 rangatahi from across the country will compete in Whanganui this week in the national Māori speech competition, Ngā Manu Kōrero. Photo / Te Atawhai o te Ao

Some of the country’s sharpest young minds will take centre stage in Whanganui this week as Ngā Manu Kōrero, the nation’s most prestigious Māori speech competition, celebrates its 60th anniversary.

More than 100 rangatahi will step up to the lectern at Jubilee Stadium from Tuesday to Thursday, debating, persuading and inspiring in English and te reo Māori before an audience of thousands.

The competition is being streamed live on MĀORI+ and every speech will be available.

Whakaata Māori kaihautū Shane Taurima said Ngā Manu Kōrero had been shaping leaders for generations.