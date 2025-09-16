Ngā Manu Kōrero marks 60 years of shaping future leaders

“It’s where rangatahi rise with courage and conviction, giving life to our stories, our language and our future,” Taurima said.
In themes set for this year, senior students will grapple with questions like “Are tikanga tick boxes?”, “Ka ora tonu tātou!” and “Ngā Manu Kōrero in 2085.”
Juniors will share their own reflections on identity, belonging and the role of language and knowledge in shaping tomorrow.
Proud hosts
Kaihāpai Dr Rawiri Tinirau said Whanganui was proud to host the 60th anniversary of the event.
“Ngā Manu Kōrero has been nurturing our rangatahi since 1965, providing a platform to articulate their views, raise important issues and reaffirm their cultural identity,” Dr Tinirau said.
“The competition contributes significantly not just to the personal development of our rangatahi but also to the revitalisation of te reo Māori me ōna tikanga for future generations.”
Ngā Manu Kōrero began life as the Korimako Speech Competition, created to encourage Māori students to develop confidence and fluency in English.
Six decades later, it has expanded to embrace both te reo Māori and English across four divisions:
- Pei Te Hurinui Jones Contest (Senior Māori): prepared and impromptu speeches in te reo Māori.
- Korimako Contest (Senior English): prepared and impromptu speeches in English.
- Te Rāwhiti Ihaka Contest (Junior Māori): one prepared speech in te reo Māori.
- Sir Turi Carroll Contest (Junior English): one prepared speech in English.
Many leading Māori broadcasters, educators and cultural champions have competed, including past winners Tawhirimatea Williams, Turanga Merito, Julian Wilcox, Dr Hinurewa Poutu, Ngatapa Black, Tamati Waaka, Raniera Blake and Sonny Maaka Ngatai.
