Tournament director Karyn Slade will be competing in and judging at the 2025 New Zealand Sport Stacking Championships in Whanganui this weekend. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand Sports Stacking Championships is back in Whanganui

Whanganui is hosting the 2025 New Zealand Sport Stacking Championships this weekend.

In sports stacking, also known as speed stacking, athletes must accurately stack and unstack a set of custom plastic cups into pre-determined sequences, such as a pyramid, and then back into their original configuration as fast as they can.

Athletes may compete individually or in teams and are scored based on speed.

“Come and watch and see the stackers throughout the day,” said event director and competitor Karyn Slade.

The specially designed cups have a textured surface for improved grip and ventilation holes to prevent sticking.