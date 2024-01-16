Sydney's Glenn Winslade. Photo / Rosie Knight

International vocal coach Glenn Winslade, from Sydney, is adamant that no matter how fine your natural singing voice is, without rigid self-discipline and hard work, you’ll never make it as a professional operatic singer.

“All singers must have a strict discipline, method and a regime to carefully work and build their voice daily by singing scales and adjusting their ears so they know the real pitch,” he said.

Winslade - who is currently in Whanganui as part of the New Zealand Opera School - said a singer is like a fine athlete.

“It’s like building a house, starting with the foundation... natural ability and being gifted has nothing to do with it.”

He is fervent about a singer developing their skills slowly and surely.

“It’s very hard work, a synchronised tightrope walk, always working and always protecting your instrument, your voice.”

A fine example of a singer who worked hard and was always dedicated is New Zealand’s Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

“A single-minded, very focused, brilliant singer.”

Winslade said he often wondered if he sounds too uncompromising.

“[That’s] how it is, and every young singer needs to know this from the start.”

Because he is open and friendly with a charming smile, his students - with everyone else - love him.

Back home in Australia, his masterclass, presented in partnership with Melba Opera Trust in Melbourne, shares the intimate experience of a voice lesson with this highly regarded singing teacher and tenor.

With his expertise in vocal technique, he will instruct and nurture Melba artists, affording them a rare opportunity to learn from a master.

Melbourne Recital Centre’s masterclass programme provides essential artistic development opportunities that benefit young Australian artists and offer insights and lessons for patrons as well.

Glenn said he loves being here at the New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui and is revelling in the talent of our young singers.

However, at the risk of sounding overly pedantic, he said it’s all about personal discipline and work.

“Be single-minded and stay focused - it’s the only way.”