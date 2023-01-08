Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

New Zealand Opera School kicks off its 29th edition in Whanganui

By Lin Ferguson
2 mins to read
Opera School Chapel Service in 2020. Photo / NZME

Welcoming cries and catch-up conversations echoed through Whanganui Collegiate School on Sunday night as the 29th New Zealand Opera School started its two-week “opera boot camp’'.

New and returning students together with vocal tutors, accompanists and administration staff were clearly delighted to be back in the “opera” zone for another year.

From the Royal College of Music in London are renowned vocal coaches Russell Smythe and Richard Jackson with internationally acclaimed vocal coach and accompanist from Sydney, Sharolyn Kimmorely.

Kimmorely said even though Covid was still very much around in Australia, it was a personal choice to wear a face mask.

“I always wear a mask when in a large group. I had Covid last year and fortunately, I wasn’t very ill but it’s still a shock to suddenly come down with it.’’

Delighted to be back in Whanganui, Kimmorely said she was looking forward to leading Conversations about Opera with the British tutors on Friday, January 20, at the Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School, starting at 2pm.

On Monday morning in the auditorium, the students each sang part of a prepared aria for the teaching staff.

Executive assistant Debbie McPherson said the overseas tutors needed to hear the students for the first time.

“They need to know the voices they will be guiding and working with.’’

Coming up on Wednesday, January 11, is the New Zealand Opera studio Artists Recital in the school auditorium at 1pm.

On Sunday, January 15, at the Collegiate school chapel will be the much-loved In Praise of Music at 11.30am featuring Handel’s Solomon.

Executive director, chairman and school founder Donald Trott welcomed everyone to the school before a barbecue meal and said it was an enormous pleasure to announce the 29th school.

He said though 2022 had been a “torrid” year for the world, the next two weeks in Whanganui would be all about beautiful voices and fine music.

“Blessings to you all.”

