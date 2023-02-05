Timaru touch rugby team Winging It at the Games Village on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Timaru touch rugby team Winging It at the Games Village on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The 2023 New Zealand Masters Games are under way in Whanganui, with heavy rain on Friday giving way to a dry weekend.

Games manager Heather Cox said the downpours hadn’t hampered proceedings too much.

“The tent is so large that we’ve got plenty of room to fit everybody. There’s entertainment, room for dancing, and room for people to sit and relax,” Cox said.

“That’s a massive plus with the weather being a little unpredictable.”

Powerlifter Michele Perrett from New Plymouth competing in the 84kg class. Photo / Bevan Conley

The games kicked on Friday with a powhiri at the Games Village on the Whanganui War Memorial forecourt, followed by a performance from Brass Whanganui.

On Saturday, crowds were entertained by One Trick Pony and The Blueprint, followed by the Whanganui Jazz Orchestra and Whiskey Mama on Sunday.

A whole range of sports kicked off over the weekend, the event’s sport partner liaison Josh Chandulal-Mackay said.

“We’ve had football, fencing, softball, athletics. There has been quite a number,” he said.

Baz Clark (right) and Rob Ogg do battle in the fencing competition. Photo / Bevan Conley

“Dancesport has been on at the War Memorial Hall today [Sunday] and that’s been really popular. A lot of people from the community have been coming in purely to watch.

“That’s quite a strong spectator sport, with lots of colour and liveliness.”

On Monday, 19 sports will take place, featuring everything from cricket to yachting and fishing.

Cowboy Action shooters (from left) Rich O'Shea, Kitty Leroy, Tombstone and Senor Squib. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were around 20 disciplines that younger people could take part in, Chandulal-Mackay said.

“We’ve got things like the touch [rugby] tournament, swimming, gymnastics, and netball,” he said.

“Traditionally, the understanding is that Masters Games are for the older members of the community but that’s actually not the case anymore.

Margaret Young (left) and Tania Martin-Phillips from Wellington claimed gold in the women's A-grade doubles tennis tournament. Photo / Bevan Conley

“There are people in their twenties right up to people in their nineties competing this year.”

Cox said there had been a number of non-competitors buying passes to take part in festivities at the Games Village.

“I think that shows that people just want to be there. We are really pleased,” she said.

“It’s pretty warm out there, so we’re making sure the water truck is delivering and we’re buying fans where we need to. We need to keep people hydrated and safe.”