Whanganui Chronicle

New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy’s bid to buy Air Hawke’s Bay falls short

Mike Tweed
By
2 mins to read
Whanganui's pilot academy will stay as it is for now. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy’s (NZICPA) bid to buy pilot training school Air Hawke’s Bay has been voted down.

Hawke’s Bay & East Coast Aero Club (HBECAC) owns Air Hawke’s Bay and held

