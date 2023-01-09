Whanganui local Jack Kinder is in the New Zealand men's team that will play the USA next month.

Whanganui will be hit with the thunder of hooves next month.

The Kakatahi Polocrosse Club is hosting its annual carnival, and with no Covid restrictions this time around, the public is invited to come along.

Club spokesperson Sarah Wills said polocrosse was often described as “rugby on horseback”.

Each team has six players, with three on the field at any one time. Unlike polo, you are only allowed to play one horse.

Games are usually played over six periods or “chukkas” of six minutes each.

“Polo is played with a mallet and you hit the ball, whereas polocrosse is like lacrosse,” Wills said.

“You use a racquet with a net and you throw, catch, pass and bounce the ball, and shoot goals.”

There are seven clubs in the country, all based in the North Island.

Wills said the main attraction at next month’s event was a three-test series between the USA and New Zealand men’s teams.

The Kiwis were ranked above the Americans but it was still a good match-up, Wills said.

“The last World Cup was in 2019 and New Zealand ended up coming third.

“We lost the semifinal to Australia, who went on to win the final against South Africa.”

Whanganui will also host the national championships at the end of March.

The club is based at McNab Domain on Kaiwhaiki Road.

Wills said the majority of horses that played were bred specifically for the sport.

The Collins family at Mangamahu has been a key part of that programme.

“A lot of the breeding for polocrosse is Australian stock horses,” Wills said.

“They are broken in, but then there is a lot of technique to get them to learn the game and how to play it.

“I got my horse when she was a 2-year-old and she only started playing properly last season when she was five. You would still call her a green polocrosse horse.”

Notable local players include Wills’ sister Katie Wills and Jack Kinder, both of whom will be at the carnival.

“Katie actually plays in Australia now and has made the Australian squad. She’ll be having a run with us that weekend,” Wills said.

“Jack isn’t in our club but he’s a local boy who lives up the Mangamahu/Parapara way. He will be in the New Zealand men’s team.”

Members of the public can attend next month’s carnival for free.

The international games will be played on Friday and Saturday evenings, and Sunday. The carnival kicks off at 9am each day.

Wills said children who were keen to give the sport a go were invited to have practice sessions during lunch breaks.

The Kakatahi Polocrosse Club Carnival runs from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5 at McNab Domain.

The last two carnivals had to be kept small because of Covid restrictions but that wasn’t the case in 2023, she said.

“Last year we ended up just running a practice weekend but this time around all the clubs from around the country are coming.

“It will be a big one.”