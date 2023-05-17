Ebony Kalin, head prefect at Te Paepae O Aotea (formerly Hāwera High School), has designed the EmpowerYouth initiative. Photo / Supplied

17 May, 2023 02:13 AM 2 mins to read

A committee for youth in South Taranaki has launched with the aim of enabling young people to express opinions, collaborate on ideas and contribute to the growth and development of the district.

Working in collaboration with the South Taranaki District Council, Ebony Kalin, head prefect at Te Paepae O Aotea, has designed EmpowerYouth.

“I’m passionate about providing youth with a means to make a meaningful impact and what better time to launch this committee than during Youth Week,” Kalin said.

“EmpowerYouth seeks to empower young individuals to work together and effect positive change within their communities.”

Under the guidance and support of the council’s community services group manager Rob Haveswood and Councillor Racquel Cleaver-Pittams, Kalin has established EmpowerYouth as a vehicle for youth engagement.

“EmpowerYouth is a testament to Ebony’s diligence, vision and her commitment to empowering South Taranaki youth,” Haveswood said.

Comprising 10-15 like-minded individuals, the committee aims to inspire and connect rangatahi throughout South Taranaki, encouraging them to speak up, voice their opinion and contribute to the betterment of the district.

“The EmpowerYouth committee serves two primary purposes,” Kalin said.

“It acts as a youth voice for South Taranaki by establishing connections with secondary schools, sending submissions on council projects, surveys and events, and advocating for the concerns and ideas raised by young people.”

The programme aims to increase youth community engagement by organising events, participating in community projects, supporting the council’s community events, and working closely with schools.

Personal leadership development opportunities like skill enhancement and network building are also on the agenda for committee members.

“With the support of the South Taranaki District Council, EmpowerYouth will play a vital role in shaping a brighter future for the district, where young individuals are actively involved and contribute to their community’s growth. I am excited to see what we can achieve together,” Kalin said.