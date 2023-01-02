Nearly 4000 homes in Gonville lost power at around midday on New Year's Eve. Photo / Bevan Conley

Nearly 4000 homes in and around Gonville lost power on New Year’s Eve.

A Powerco spokesperson said the outage was the result of an equipment fault in their electricity network.

The fault resulted in 3992 customers losing power at 12.30pm.

Power was progressively restored to buildings throughout the afternoon.

By around 15 minutes after the outage 1890 customers had been reconnected and all customers had power restored by 2.15pm.

Powerco thanked customers for their patience and understanding while the work to restore power was carried out.