Cliff Pizza co-owner Rahul Kamboj (left) and owner Kuljinder Virk in their newly opened shop. Photo / Eva de Jong

Filling a gap in Castlecliff’s takeaway options is the aim of new pizza store owner Kuljinder Virk.

While on a drive to Castlecliff Beach, Virk noticed there were a cluster of fish and chip shops in the area. Currently, there are four takeaway shops in Castlecliff that offer fish and chips on the menu.

When Virk saw the Cross St Takeaways shop and business was for sale, he leapt on the opportunity. His 10-year-old daughter helped him come up with the name for his pizza restaurant: Cliff Pizza.

Business so far has been booming for the shop, which opened last week.

“At 3.30pm, I just put an advertisement on Facebook that we were opening the doors at 4pm and I was prepared, but I wasn’t prepared that it was going to get that busy.

“We served almost 100 people on the first day, it was mental.”

He said the shortage of food options in Castlecliff meant customers were looking for something different.

“It’s quite a tight community and some people don’t have transport to drive to get pizza, and if they pay for delivery, it’s $10 extra.

“It’s a big thing to make it affordable; if you see our price, it’s the cheapest in Whanganui.”

The aim is to build up a loyal customer base of Castlecliff residents.

“I wasn’t expecting that much love from the community, and so quick.”

There are currently four fulltime and two part-time staff members working in the shop.

“It’s giving the local community a chance for work as well, and [can] support more people with jobs.”

Virk also owns Alma Road Dairy and Springvale Dairy. He previously worked at Victoria Avenue McDonald’s for five years as a senior manager and ran PizzaLand in Flaxmere, Hastings.

“I’m not a chef, but I love cooking, even at home.

“Since my childhood as a 10-year-old back home in India, I was always helping my mum in the kitchen, preparing food for my family in the kitchen; it’s just in my blood.”

Cliff Pizza is open seven days a week from 11am-9pm, with late closes on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

