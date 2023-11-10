Low-cost fuel retailer NPD is building a new station on London St, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s newest fuel station operators plan to bring more competition to the local market when it opens in the city next year.

NPD, or Nelson Petroleum Distributors, is a New Zealand-owned and operated low-cost fuel station operator, with sites in neighbouring cities Palmerston North and New Plymouth.

Earlier in the year, the Chronicle reported the retailer planned to build a station in the city at 233 London St. It now says it aims to be open by January.

NPD chief executive Barry Sheridan said the company was opening in Whanganui because it had identified the city as somewhere that could benefit from increased competition in the fuel market.

“Our goal, by introducing the self-serve model, is to bring competitive fuel prices to the region, ultimately aiming to bring fuel cost down and help family budgets stretch further each week.”

The Whanganui station will be a 24/7 self-serve model, with no attendants or station shop.

It will have 12 refuelling locations, including a high-flow diesel dispenser and AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid for heavy trade vehicles.

“We will offer all fuel grades, including our popular NPD 100Plus high-performance petrol.”

The development of the site involves earthworks, installation of underground fuel tanks and associated fuel systems and dispensers, construction of a canopy over the forecourt, laying of asphalt and concrete, and landscaping.

Sheridan said the company aimed to have the station opened by the end of January, though work will be dependent on such factors as weather and logistics.

The plans to build the station were revealed after calls were made for greater fuel retail competition in Whanganui and Ruapehu, due to a significant price disparity compared to neighbouring regions.

According to fuel finder app Gaspy, the nearest NPD station in Palmerston North is selling 91-octane fuel at $2.71 per litre, 17 cents per litre cheaper than the cheapest station in Whanganui.

Sheridan said the company was committed to expanding its network of stations throughout Aotearoa and the Whanganui site will boost its number of North Island locations to 13.

