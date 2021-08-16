New Whanganui auction house to sell unseen James K. Baxter poem

James K Baxter at the Jerusalem commune in March 1971. Photo / File

A framed and never before published poem by one of New Zealand's greatest poets, James K. Baxter, will be put on sale at a new auction house opening in Whanganui next month.

Newly established art auction house Heritage Art Auctions will be selling by auction a wide range of Antipodean and European art from the 1600s through to the present day on Saturday, September 11.

In all there will be at least 600 lots for sale at all different price levels from $50 to possibly more than $50,000.

One of the more interesting and unusual items is a framed, never before published, poem by one of New Zealand's greatest poets, James K. Baxter.

It is a short 4 verse poem called Coffee Bar Ballade which, according to the cultural historian John Newton, would have been written around 1960-61.

Through his early life Baxter had struggled with alcoholism, finally overcoming it after joining Alcoholics Anonymous in 1954.

He then turned to that other addiction – coffee.

It was about this time that coffee shops started to spring up around Wellington, some of the more noted ones being the Monde Marie (Mary Seddon); Chez Paree, Suzy's (Suzy van der Kwast); Roy Parsons (Harry Seresin) and of course The Rendezvous.

Many were known to the director of Heritage Art, Henry Newrick, during his university days in the 1960s.

To again quote John Newton, "According to Denise Harland (co-owner of Wellington's Rendezvous coffee shop with husband Ray) Coffee Bar Ballade was typed up on the premises and presented to Ray and Jean as a gift."

The poem marks a crossing point where Baxter's sobriety and incipient sense of social mission meets the proto-bohemian culture of post-war Wellington.

Poetry for Baxter was a sociable thing; to write a poem as a personal gift made creative sense.

And in a light-hearted way, this celebration of cafe life also affirms his political vision; his wish for a kinder, more inclusive New Zealand "where types and tribes are manifold".



Below is the first verse of this four-verse poem:

When harbour waves begin to smoke

And days are dark and winds are cold,

I like to be with other folk

Who share the anarchistic mould;

From the Boss's whip or wives that scold

We thread the City two by two

Where personalities unfold

You'll find us at the Rendezvous …

The poem is attractively framed and signed James K. Baxter.

In the meantime, it is on display at Paige's Bookshop in Guyton St until September 9.

Full information of this and other artworks (paintings, watercolours, photos, etchings and even an artistic motor-bike) in the sale can be found at www.HeritageArtNZ.com.

The catalogue goes online from early September with the auction taking place at 2pm on Saturday, September 11.