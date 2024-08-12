South Taranaki District Council environment and sustainability manager Cindy Koen presents Massé Hāwera manager Myree Woodhead with a bronze certificate from the Resource Wise Business programme.

A programme designed to help businesses significantly reduce their waste has launched in South Taranaki.

The Resource Wise Business Programme, created by Tauranga City Council and now adopted by South Taranaki District Council, aims to support businesses in improving their waste management and reduction efforts, and contributing to a more sustainable future. It has five progressive stages, each with specific actions focusing on reducing waste to landfill, supporting ongoing waste management and reduction efforts.

The programme is available to all businesses in the South Taranaki district, with Massé Hāwera, a cue sports club, the first one to sign up, having already achieved bronze status.

“Being a small business here in Hāwera, it’s a great incentive and opportunity to be part of the Resource Wise Business Programme,” Massé manager Myree Woodhead said.

“My staff and I are eager to implement different habits that help save the environment. Recycling as much as we can and opting for reusable products instead of one-use items; not only will it save us money as a business, but keep us bio-friendly with our neighbours.