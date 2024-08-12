Advertisement
New waste reduction programme to help South Taranaki businesses towards sustainable future

Whanganui Chronicle
South Taranaki District Council environment and sustainability manager Cindy Koen presents Massé Hāwera manager Myree Woodhead with a bronze certificate from the Resource Wise Business programme.

A programme designed to help businesses significantly reduce their waste has launched in South Taranaki.

The Resource Wise Business Programme, created by Tauranga City Council and now adopted by South Taranaki District Council, aims to support businesses in improving their waste management and reduction efforts, and contributing to a more sustainable future. It has five progressive stages, each with specific actions focusing on reducing waste to landfill, supporting ongoing waste management and reduction efforts.

The programme is available to all businesses in the South Taranaki district, with Massé Hāwera, a cue sports club, the first one to sign up, having already achieved bronze status.

“Being a small business here in Hāwera, it’s a great incentive and opportunity to be part of the Resource Wise Business Programme,” Massé manager Myree Woodhead said.

“My staff and I are eager to implement different habits that help save the environment. Recycling as much as we can and opting for reusable products instead of one-use items; not only will it save us money as a business, but keep us bio-friendly with our neighbours.

“You may have to take five extra minutes to wash, rinse, dry or sort items at the end of the day, but your general waste will be so minimal, it’ll be worth it. I’m hoping other businesses in Hāwera see this as an opportunity to put their best foot forward and take the plunge with us.”

The free, five-year programme provides participants with waste audits that identify the types and amounts of waste produced by the business; reports and co-designed action plans that summarise the audit findings and outline strategies to reduce waste; one-on-one support that provides guidance on implementing waste reduction strategies and achieving higher stages; practical resources — access to tools such as signs, posters and advice to help reduce waste and educate employees; and recognition by awarding businesses for their waste reduction efforts with certificates and Resource Wise logos.

For more information or to sign up, contact the council’s environment and sustainability team on 0800 111 323 or email envirosus@stdc.govt.nz.

