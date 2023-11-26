Whanganui's annual Carols By Candlelight event at the Punch Bowl near Virginia Lake in 2015.

A brand-new version of the popular Carols by Candlelight will return to Rotokawau Virginia Lake this year in the bowl on Sunday, December 10, at 6pm, organised by the Whanganui Rotary North Club.

President, Shaun Hogan, has come up with some new ideas, alongside Kayla Young, who recently joined the club, having organised similar events in Auckland and saw an opportunity to branch out and bring in the community and the local talent.

“I would like to have a large community impact and to implement and support the talented youth we have in this city, to give them an opportunity to express themselves, contribute to a long-running event and be seen,” said Hogan.

The event has returned to the bowl at Rotokawau Virginia Lake, and this move has been welcomed - “everyone wants us to go back there, it’s been a long tradition and the place is just made for the event”, says Kayla.

Hosted by Whanganui’s very own Tina Wright, the night will start off with a bang! With the support of the traditional Brass Whanganui and The Whanganui Community Choir, Te Reanga Morehu O Ratana will be opening the evening with an official welcoming followed by the outstanding talent of Ella Rose Vakadranu, Sophie Toyne, Olivia Clunie and representing Amdram, Jamie Henare and Maika Montgomery whom will give a surprise performance.

“As each entertainer comes on, they will highlight their astounding talent, then lead us all through a set of carols, they stay on stage for the set’s duration and accumulatively add to the evening,” said Kayla.

Whanganui's 2016 Carols by Candlelight had a visit from Father Christmas.

A highlight of the evening will be Father Christmas arriving, but his identity is a secret squirrel. Father Christmas and his elves will make a grand appearance halfway through, to spread joy and lollies to all the kids. Followed by Tina announcing that you can light your candles. And the magic that is The Carols by Candlelight will presume.

The whole performance will be streamed live on the Facebook event page “Carols by Candlelight 2023″ from 6pm. “There are so many that can not attend for various reasons and it is so important that we include them and remove barriers that prevent them from attending, by bringing the Carols to them, so they don’t miss out on what is arguably one of the biggest highlights of Christmas for Whanganui.” Says Kayla.

Kayla came up with the idea of having food trucks, to bring a new aspect of the community to the event and to provide dinner for those attending.

“We’ve got ambitions to build up the event over the next three years and this is just the start,” said Hogan. “In attendance highlighting their contribution to the community are Whanganui’s very own Mrs Bean, Fired Up Pizza, Ice Cream Queen and travelling from out of town, just for the event, Foxton Fish n Chippery.

“As such, no community event could be attempted without the support and sponsorship of our community. We’ve had wonderful support from many local businesses that have been willing to help in various ways to make this bigger than it’s ever been,” said Hogan. Scafit’s team are building a bigger stage for the performers.

“And this is something we would like to thank all our sponsors for, as it has become clear this is a very popular event and we were inundated with requests to help and contribute in any way they can.” Says Kayla.

Next year the Whanganui Rotary North Club will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 75th anniversary of this event. So anyone who would like to contribute to 2024′s Carols By Candlelight, do get in touch with the club. They will be looking for sponsors and local entertainment early in the year.

■ As a tradition, the club will be out and about with their fundraising buckets collecting at the entrances should you like to contribute a gold coin or two as well as handing out candles and songbooks. To make life a little easier, extra parking has also been organised with St John’s Primary School, $2 per car, to park on their football field. The local fire brigade and St John’s will be onsite from 5pm. Food trucks open at 5pm, with the event starting at 6pm. This is a smoke-free event.