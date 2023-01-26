The New Zealand Masters Games is introducing new recycling measures to make the games as sustainable as possible.

The New Zealand Masters Games is introducing new recycling measures to make the games as sustainable as possible.

This year’s edition of the New Zealand Masters Games will introduce new sustainable measures to make sure the event leaves as little impact on the Whanganui environment as possible.

The games are being held in Whanganui on February 3-12, with the games village being set up at the War Memorial Centre.

In an effort to reduce waste from the event, principal partner Downer New Zealand partnered with textile waste recovery company Upparel to help recycle branded material that was unable to be reused this year, including signage and medal ribbons.

Games manager Heather Cox said the organisation was doing everything it could to reduce its carbon footprint.

“We’ve been really fortunate that Downer was able to offer us a solution for recycling, repurposing and reusing our old signage and equipment,” she said.

Another effort to help with sustainability is the introduction of a cashless payment system at the games village.

The Wayver games pass bracelets, which will replace the games’ former paper ticket system, have been used at major events like Rhythm and Vines.

“As well as reducing potential queueing times and replacing the old paper ticket system where tickets could be easily lost or damaged, our games passes merge village accreditation with your payment method,” Cox said.

“Think of it like your wallet for the week.”

Participants and supporters are encouraged to return their passes at the end of the event to be reused for future games.

If people have funds remaining on their passes, they will be able to get a refund at the village or online for a short time after the event ends.

The games will be officially opened with a pōwhiri and opening ceremony at the village from 6.30pm on February 3.

The village is open to the public each day of the games until 5pm, after which a games pass is required for access.

Supporter and one-day passes will be available from the village from February 1.

More information about the event is available on the Masters Games website: nzmg.com.