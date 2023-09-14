Under legislation, decision-makers and planners will be required to pay particular regard to the new Whanganui River strategy Te Heke Ngahuru. Photo / Moana Ellis

Under legislation, decision-makers and planners will be required to pay particular regard to the new Whanganui River strategy Te Heke Ngahuru. Photo / Moana Ellis

The long-term strategy to address the wellbeing of the Whanganui River system will be unveiled on Friday.

The strategy - Te Heke Ngahuru ki Te Awa Tupua - identifies issues relating to the environmental, social, cultural and economic health and wellbeing of the Whanganui River, also known as Te Awa Tupua, and recommends strategies and actions to address them.

It has been developed over more than four years by Te Kōpuka nā Te Awa Tupua, a collaboration of local authorities and interest groups in the river catchment. The group includes iwi and hapū, mayors and leaders of local and regional councils, environmental and conservation groups, the tourism, primary and recreational sectors, and others.

Strategy group Te Kōpuka has been developing the framework since its inaugural hui in May 2019 at Te Ihingārangi Marae in Waimiha.

Under legislation affecting the Whanganui River and its management, decision-makers and planners will have to pay particular regard to Te Heke Ngahuru, and decision-makers will have the power to adopt or implement the statutory document in policy and plans.

Te Kōpuka is also charged with reviewing Te Heke Ngahuru and monitoring its implementation, and the strategy must be reviewed at least every 10 years.

Te Kōpuka has invited the communities of Te Awa Tupua to the launch at Pūtiki Marae on Friday morning.

