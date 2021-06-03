New speed humps on Whanganui River Road after request from Tamaupoko community

The speed hump at Parakino was installed in an 80 kph zone. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

New speed humps have been installed at Atene and Parakino onWhanganui River Road.

Senior roading engineer at Whanganui District Council, Brent Holmes, said they were put in place following a request from members of the Tamaupoko community.

They had approached the council regarding specific speed complaints on the road, Holmes said.

"I visited the sites, along with our safety engineer and the Tamaupoko members," Holmes said.

"We met with nearby residents to discuss and agree on locations."

Brent Holmes says policing speed in isolated rural areas is difficult. Photo / Bevan Conley

Holmes said the final cost of the work had not yet been finalised.

"We would expect the cost to be around $5000 per speed bump constructed in asphalt, including associated signage and road marking."

The speed humps were installed in 50km/h or 80km/h areas where excessive speed was a concern and speed restrictions have been applied in the past, Holmes said.

"Speed enforcement in that isolated rural area is difficult for policing so further speed restrictions were ruled out.

"Physical measures were specifically requested and agreed."