Two new roads have been added to Whanganui's network as part of the new Rusthall Estate housing development. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two new roads have been added to Whanganui’s network following the completion of earthworks at a rural housing subdivision.

The subdivision, Rusthall Estate, is on the No 2 Line between the Whanganui Substation and Okoia Rd.

Hikuawa Rd is the main road with Sherriff Close, a small cul de sac, coming off it.

Whanganui District Council planning administrator Jennie Evans said the developer of the subdivision would have had some input on the names, but the final decision was made by a panel including local iwi and other parties.

The development is made up of 32 different-sized sections.

Evans said the council received the application to start work on the subdivision in 2021.

Now the earthworks at Rusthall Estate were completed, the land was ready to be sold to building developers.

