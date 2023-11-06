Voyager 2023 media awards
New parking meters reaping rewards for Whanganui District Council

Mike Tweed
By
Parking on Victoria Ave costs $1 per hour. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s new parking meters have collected more than predicted.

Around $337,500 was pulled in through parking from July 1 to September 30 against an expected $274,036.

Parking cost Whanganui District Council $198,622 during that period.

