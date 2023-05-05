The new radiology clinic will have new digital x-ray, ultrasound, CT and 3T MRI scanner equipment. Photo / 123rf

A new Pacific Radiology clinic is scheduled to open in Whanganui in 2024, enabling patients to access ultrasound and CT-guided injections locally instead of travelling out of town.

Radiologists from Pacific Radiology Wellington and Manawatū will work at the Victoria Ave clinic, which will have new digital x-ray, ultrasound, CT and 3T MRI scanner equipment.

Pacific Radiology Wellington and Manawatū managing radiologist Dr Rodney Wu said the company was taking a significant step toward making healthcare more accessible and convenient for Whanganui people.

“Pacific Radiology is committed to becoming a permanent part of the health community and helping to provide healthcare for the people of Whanganui.”

Wu said Pacific Radiology and Whanganui Hospital had a longstanding relationship and the addition of the new clinic would contribute to the growth of the local healthcare infrastructure.

Pacific Radiology currently provided after-hours reporting for Whanganui Hospital images, with specialists around the country responding to images sent to them within a short period of time.

Whanganui Hospital chief medical officer Dr Ian Murphy said plans for the clinic were still in the early stages.

“We welcome the addition of service providers into the local community that will improve access to radiology services which we see as a positive for the local community.”

Pacific Radiology plans to employ a radiologist to work part-time in Whanganui to join the current radiologist.

