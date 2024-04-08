Alpine Meadow at the base of the Tūroa skifield. Photo / mtruapehu.com

By RNZ

The new operator of the Tūroa skifield on Mt Ruapehu says ski passes will be on sale from next week.

The Department of Conservation has granted Pure Tūroa a 10-year concession to operate the Tūroa skifield, 18 months after the previous concession holder, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, went into voluntary administration.

Both Pure Tūroa and the Crown are backing the project, matched dollar for dollar.

Pure Tūroa spokesperson Jess Till said the deal would go through on Friday, and the company was confident it had the capital to make the skifield a success.

Pure Tūroa paid only $1 for the skifield for accounting purposes, but now has considerable financial liabilities.

“It sounds like we’re getting a bargain for $1, but we’re absolutely taking on a lot of financial responsibility going forward,” Till told RNZ.

How much each side was putting in was not yet determined, with “a few things financially” to be worked out before the deal was finalised.

She was unable to disclose Pure Tūroa’s financial backers, aside from the Government.

It went for only Tūroa, and not Whakapapa too, because even one field was “a massive financial matter … huge”.

“We believe it’s something we can make work, which is why we’re focused on this side of the mountain.”

There has been criticism of a lack of consultation with local iwi. Till said they were “happy” with the process.

“It’s been a long road coming — it has been 18 months of discussions. No matter what process you go through, it’s never going to be perfect for everyone; but we are really happy with our relationship with them, and their focus on their values will help to ensure a positive future for Tūroa we can all be proud of.”

Staffing-wise, Till said they had enough and were “raring to go”.

“We are ready to go. We are definitely on track.”

As for the cost of using the skifield, Till said the prices would be up on Monday.

“We’ve got a really special launch season pass offer as well, so it definitely pays to get on there on Monday … my lips are sealed right now.”

People who bought life passes from the previous skifield operator Ruapehu Alpine Lifts would be offered a “really heavily discounted three-season multipass” that would also be available from Monday. They will be $999 for three seasons for adults and $299 for kids.

“We think we’ve got a financial model that is going to stand the test of time. The weather patterns are looking fantastic for this season.”

