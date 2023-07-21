Izzy Neill from Wild Wisdom with impact coach Jay Rerekura.

Izzy Neill, a passionate Whanganui entrepreneur, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of her new naturopathy business, Wild Wisdom Natural Health, at the end of July.

Wild Wisdom is a natural health enterprise that blends the latest scientific knowledge with ancient wisdom. Izzy, the driving force behind it, aims to distil complex scientific concepts into easily digestible information that individuals can apply to their everyday lives.

With a diploma in herbal medicine, a bachelor’s degree in natural medicine, and experience as a qualified herbalist and naturopath, Izzy Neill operates a private clinic in Castlecliff.

In addition, she conducts workshops for small groups, teaching them how to cultivate and harness the therapeutic potential of local plants for optimal health benefits.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to witness the spark of inspiration within people as they begin to own and release their creativity, establishing meaningful connections between this knowledge and practical applications in their lives,” she says.

“Our focus is on preventive care and empowering individuals to lead healthier lives by addressing the entirety of their wellbeing, rather than solely addressing symptoms.”

She also emphasises that Wild Wisdom is not a substitute for medical consultation, and in cases where red flags are identified, clients are advised to consult their doctor first.

“Natural medicine serves as an effective preventive measure and can offer significant benefits when authorised by medical professionals, especially for complex conditions like rheumatoid arthritis that may pose challenges for traditional medicine,” she said.

Izzy’s journey towards establishing her own business has spanned several years and has had its challenges, including the disruption of the pandemic and relocating homes.

She has invested considerable effort into setting up robust systems and processes to ensure that when Wild Wisdom Natural Health opens its doors, her full attention can be devoted to providing personalised care and promoting the health and wellbeing of each individual.

Thriving with the guidance of Jay Rerekura, an impact coach from Thrive Whanganui, Izzy Neill developed a comprehensive business plan with the support of the Ministry of Social Development’s (MSD) Business Training and Advice Grant (BTAG).

She also received funding from MSD in the form of a Self-employment Start-Up Payment, which has been instrumental in transforming her vision into a reality.

With Wild Wisdom Natural Health, Izzy aspires to unlock the transformative potential of nature’s wisdom, offering a holistic approach to health and wellbeing that empowers individuals to proactively enhance their lives.

She acknowledges the support of Whanganui Kai Hub, The Learning Environment (Pīwakawaka farm), Flowstate Holistic Centre, Whanganui Learning Centre and Community Education Whanganui who have all provided space for her workshops. Izzy is keen to continue collaborating and working with like-minded people and organisations in the region.

The official opening of Wild Wisdom is eagerly anticipated, marking a valuable addition to Whanganui’s wellness ecosystem. Get in touch with Wild Wisdom Natural Health to book a workshop or consultation via Facebook/Instagram or call/text Izzy on 022 123 1584.

■ About Thrive:

Thrive Whanganui provides kaupapa-driven enterprise capability-building services to help great ideas take off, grow and scale. The team offers wrap-around services to help those who want to achieve good in the world make a real difference through business.

■ MSD’s BTAG Programme:

The Ministry of Social Development’s Business Training and Advice Grants (BTAG) programme helps people develop a business plan as well as training in business skills, advice and project reports.



