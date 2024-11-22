New monitors for Hāwera hospital diabetes patients

The Hāwera Hospital Diabetes Service has been gifted 21 glucose monitors and readers by the Hāwera Christmas House Tour Group. Debra Hook has been wearing her new reader for nearly 6 weeks.

The Hāwera Hospital Diabetes Service has been gifted 21 glucose monitors and readers by the Hāwera Christmas House Tour Group. Debra Hook has been wearing her new reader for nearly 6 weeks.

South Taranaki diabetes patients are benefitting from a donation of 21 glucose readers and monitors in the lead up to Christmas.

The Hāwera Christmas House Tour Group has run an event for the past three years allowing the public to visit South Taranaki homes that are beautifully decorated for Christmas.

The money raised from the tour allowed the group to gift 16 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices and five blood glucose readers to Hāwera hospital.

Hāwera Christmas House Tour Group co-ordinator Myron Bent said choosing to fund the glucose monitors was “a no-brainer”.

“One of our volunteers who displays her house at Christmas as part of the tour, is involved in the hospital and mentioned that it’s a valuable piece of patient equipment that makes a real difference to those who live with diabetes,” Bent said.