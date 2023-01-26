Bus users across the region will see a phased approach with the new branding appearing over the next 12 months and beyond. Photo / Supplied

Buses in Whanganui are set to take on a new look.

Horizons Regional Council has rolled out its new public transport brand called Connect.

Horizons said Connect would take over from the generic Horizons branding on public buses throughout the Manawatū-Whanganui region.

The first buses to wear the new branding for the region will be in Whanganui as part of the new high-frequency route that begins on February 18.

Connect was chosen as the brand name to be easy to remember and clearly relate to public transport, Horizons’ passenger transport committee chairman Sam Ferguson said.

“The core on-bus brand is full of colour so the buses stand out and our services are more inviting to current and future users.”

Public transport was going to grow significantly in this region, Ferguson said, so building a recognisable brand and fleet was key to that.

“The timetables and on-street information have been simplified to make it easier for users as we work to make our public transport more accessible for our communities.”

Ferguson said users across the region would see a phased approach, with the new branding appearing over the next 12 months and beyond.

“Current users don’t have to worry about anything happening suddenly or needing to familiarise themselves with changes to services.

“However, what they will notice is a more colourful display of updates on social media, timetables and on bus graphics over time.”

Horizons also has a new app coming out in February with real-time tracking and push notifications for each route.