Dot McKinnon says upgrading the Avenue Hotel after the July 23 fire is "a very long process". Photo / Bevan Conley

Hospitality is still out of action at the Avenue Hotel following a fire in July.

The blaze knocked out operations in the hotel’s kitchen, restaurant and bar, and owner Dot McKinnon said a complete upgrade of those areas was now in the works.

“It’s a very long process, I hate to say.

“Shane Stone [Builders] have gutted out the fire-ravaged rooms, and we have engaged a Whanganui architect.

“He is doing all the preliminary, conceptual planning and working with structural engineers, insurers, fire and compliance.”

Damage from the fire was greater than was first thought, so new roofing would also be required, McKinnon said.

“The plumbing, the electricals all need to be upgraded as well, and toilets need to meet new compliance standards.

“Then, of course, we’ve got the bar and the kitchen, and working out how they are best set up ergonomically.”

However, the end result would be worth it - “a contemporary hospitality environment” for the Whanganui community and for travellers.

“There will be different pods whether it’s the lounge, the food, the bar or the conference rooms,” McKinnon said.

“It’s about what people want now, not what they wanted in the 1960s and 1970s when it was built.”

The accommodation side of the business was back up and running two weeks after the fire, which started in the kitchen and was caused by the failure of a thermostat in a deep fryer.

McKinnon said while it would be a lengthy process to get fully operational, it was also exciting.

“We’re hoping [to open] for spring next year - in time for the [New Zealand] Masters’ Games the following year.

“There is a lot of work to do before we even start rebuilding.”

In the meantime, guests were dining elsewhere.

“We assist with some of the local outlets, including Caroline’s [Boatshed], who have been really great for us,” McKinnon said.

“People are coming [to the Avenue Hotel] knowing it’s more of a motel at the moment because we don’t have hotel facilities as such.

“There is nothing we can do about it, but it’s a wonderful opportunity to rejuvenate the whole place - not that we would have chosen [to do it] this way.”

