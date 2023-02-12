Mist manager Renee Kaponga in the support service's new home at 203 Victoria Ave. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui’s Mental Illness Survivors Team (Mist) has a new home on the corner of Victoria Ave and Ingestre St.

The service, which provides peer support for mental health and addiction, was formerly housed in Wicksteed St opposite the Tupoho complex.

Mist manager Renee Kaponga said it was anticipated that the new location would be accessible to more people.

“It should also boost our public profile a bit more and people who could benefit from the support we offer are more likely to find us here,” Kaponga said.

“Mist was founded in 1997 and I still meet people who don’t know about us.”

Kaponga said the more central location would be better for Mist visitors because of its proximity to other services, such as health providers and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) centre in St Hill St.

“A number of our members are with Te Waipuna Health, which was in the Tupoho complex and they have now moved to Guyton St,” Kaponga said.

“Moving here means we’re closer to their general practice service now as well.”

Mist is a peer-to-peer run drop-in centre for adults aged 18 and over who have experienced mental illness.

The group’s mission is to promote self-empowerment through peer support.

The centre offers tea and coffee, a place to play pool, join activities or just have a friendly chat. There is also a washing machine and shower facilities that can be used for a small fee.

Kaponga has a dual role as a co-ordinator with Whanganui Community Living Trust (WCLT), which provides free, home-based clinical and social support in Whanganui and Rangitīkei.

The role means she can refer Mist members to WCLT if they require another level of support.

Individuals can self-refer for Mist membership or via a general practitioner, hospital clinical services or corrections. Membership is subject to approval.

Mist is located at 203 Victoria Ave and access is via the back door on Ingestre St. It is open from 9.30am until 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.