Home / Whanganui Chronicle

New grant aims to improve social and environmental wellbeing in Ruapehu district

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Ruapehu District Council's new Community Development and Pride of Place Fund will help social and environmental projects that benefit local communities, such as planting along the Taumarunui River Walkway.

Environmental and social projects in the Ruapehu district are in line for increased access to funding.

Ruapehu District Council wants to develop a stronger sense of community and enhance social and environmental wellbeing with its new Community Development and Pride of Place Fund.

Community development and wellbeing manager Candice McNaught said the fund combined the former Community Grants Policy with the Pride of Place Policy.

“With the new combined fund we are hoping to see a wider range of applications for projects that align with council’s Wellbeing Framework objectives,” McNaught said.

“We have expanded the application criteria to include community projects that increase social and environmental wellbeing alongside the usual capital project criteria.”

Funding for not-for-profit climate action and environmental projects will be included when grant applications are considered.

Environmental projects that will now be prioritised include those that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance community resilience to the impacts of climate change, and aim to restore or enhance publicly accessible waterways and walkways.

Eligible projects might include initiatives that promote active transport, such as walking and cycling, programmes that encourage the efficient use of resources such as energy, water, waste and materials, and projects that increase the adoption of renewable energy sources.

Support will be extended to regenerative food systems, emission-reducing farming practices, projects enhancing ecosystem resilience and green infrastructure, carbon-sequestering activities such as native forest or wetland restoration, and research addressing the impacts of climate change.

McNaught said in addition to environmental projects, the new fund would prioritise social projects, including events and festivals that benefited local communities.

“Funding will be given to events or festivals that comply with other council policies, such as the Smokefree and Vapefree Policy, demonstrate sustainable practices, are not solely focused on commercial activity, and meet appropriate health and safety compliance levels,” she said.

“The new Community Development and Pride of Place Fund is a good example of how council is using our grant policy settings to support our wellbeing objectives.

“This new combined fund represents a significant step forward in our commitment to fostering a vibrant, sustainable, and resilient community.”

For more information on the Community Development and Pride of Place Fund and how to apply, go to the council’s website ruapehudc.govt.nz or call the council on 07 895 8188.

