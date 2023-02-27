The Whanganui/Rangitīkei Clay Target Club has purchased new equipment thanks to NZCT.

The Whanganui/ Rangitīkei Clay Target Club has new gear thanks to NZCT.

The club was awarded $9000 to purchase new clay target-throwing machines.

Club treasurer Ken Pfeffer says the club is only one of two in the lower half of the North Island with grounds able to hold national and provincial sporting competitions.

“To maintain our ability to do this, we needed to provide more varied targets and traps capable of throwing different targets of different sizes. With visiting competitors from overseas and throughout New Zealand, it is becoming increasingly relevant for us to be able to hold these high-level competitions. Our inability to provide sufficient funding for these types of traps meant we could not provide the required equipment to fulfil the expectations of overseas visitors and top domestic competitors.”

He says to keep up with the target variations required to hold the events, the club needed to purchase a number of target-throwing machines.

“The support from NZCT enabled the club to purchase specialised equipment and housing for the machines, targets and other equipment.”

The Wanganui Gun Club was formed over 100 years ago. Following its inception and moving to three different locations, it now owns its own land.

Following an amalgamation with another club from the Rangitīkei area, the name was changed to The Whanganui/Rangitīkei Clay Target Club.

The club has been involved with the successful biannual Masters Games since their inception, and is used by local and district organisations for special events and business house Christmas functions.

Ken says clay target shooting has continued to grow in strength.

“More and more women are taking up the sport. The advent of secondary school competitions has seen hundreds of younger shooters becoming involved in the sport, which in turn teaches them respect for others and the required self-discipline to compete. Clay target shooting is an all-year sport for all ages and genders that not only requires great precision and self-discipline, but also offers an opportunity to meet like-minded people. There’s a great sense of achievement and satisfaction that comes from competing with firearms in a safe environment. Hitting some of the harder targets is like getting a hole-in-one in golf.”