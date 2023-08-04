Voyager 2023 media awards

New book Te Kooti’s Last Foray shines light on Whanganui forces who freed 218 people in 1870

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
Ron Crosby followed directions from Samuel Austin on foot.

The role of Whanganui soldiers in ending one of the biggest abductions in New Zealand history has been highlighted in a new book.

Te Kooti’s Last Foray, written by Ron Crosby, details the capture of

