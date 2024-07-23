After a two-week break, the third round of the David Jones Motors Premier Netball Competition was played on Monday night.
Marist Mint A1 and Kaiwhaiki A1 fought a tough and very even battle. It was anyone’s game and it all came down to the final minutes, where a few minor breakdowns and errors crept in, and Kaiwhaiki capitalised. Relentless effort and pressure from both defensive ends throughout the game meant it was crucial the shooters took their opportunities. Marist coach TeOra Nyman was particularly pleased with Kellie Ranginui at GA, shooting and feeding Shannah Andrews superbly. Kaiwhaiki won the match 42-35.
A young Collegiate team took on Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1, going down 60-27. Regardless of their loss, the schoolgirls are clearly enjoying their netball, no doubt strengthening their bond with a recent netball trip to Australia. Kaierau coach Rachael Lynch was delighted with her team’s performance, executing the basics well throughout the game, with Kara Adrole showing her talent at both ends of the court.
Pirates suffered a blow in the warm-up with their shooter sustaining an injury, resulting in a shaky start for the team, but Melissa Timoti slotted in to GS seamlessly, and the team settled, getting a run of four goals going into half time, to lead 16-11. Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School coach Lisa Murphy brought Hinehou Kingi-TeKoari from the Junior A1 team and TeAtakura Potaka-Osborne Milner-Skudder from the Senior A2 team up for the night to cover illness and injury within her team. Pirates’ defensive unit of Cheyann McDougall and Cardi Fantham created a solid wall of defence. The High School girls showed moments of brilliance which kept them in the game; however it was not enough, and they eventually went down 30-22.
In Premier 2 games, the young Whanganui High School Junior team went down 29-16 to Tech A1, Moore Markhams Kaierau A3 lost 42-18 to a polished Kaiwhaiki A2 side, and a close match between Gemini Pepper Kaierau A2 and Mt View Marist A2 saw the Marist side take the game by one, 27-26.