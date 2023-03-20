Whanganui's Jeffrey Marshall (No. 1) competing at the last New Zealand championships,

Hundreds of horses and their riders are heading to Whanganui for the New Zealand National Polocrosse Championships.

The competition is being hosted by the Kakatahi Polocrosse Club this weekend as six associations battle it out to be crowned national champions.

The club’s spokesperson Sarah Wills said it was the first time Whanganui had hosted the event since 2016.

There are four grades, with the mixed division at the top, followed by divisions one, two and three.

Three players out of a team of six are on the field at any time, using a racquet with a net.

“We [Whanganui] are putting in teams in all the divisions except mixed,” Wills said.

“There will be some really strong opposition across the board.”

Wills said players weren’t allowed to use multiple horses at national fixtures, but even so, bigger squads such as Northland would still be bringing at least 30 with them.

“Throughout the regular season, you can usually change your horse throughout the weekend, but for a national fixture, you just have to put your best horse forward.

“We’ve got everything set up and ready, with portable yards as well. All the horses are kept at our grounds.

Whanganui had enjoyed a good season so far, with Emily Waldron lining up for the New Zealand Juniors team and Jayden Mataki making the New Zealand Development team, she said.

Both are in the Whanganui squad this weekend.

The Kakatahi club held its annual carnival last month, which featured a three-test series between the New Zealand and USA men’s teams.

The Kiwis swept it 3-0, but the favour was returned two weeks later by the Australian team in Taumaranui.

“Each club has their turn at hosting carnivals, and they’ve had to put in a lot of effort to offer up horses for those visiting teams,” Wills said.

“The Australian women’s team was also in New Zealand, along with the New South Wales juniors.

“It’s been a massive season and a lot of people have helped out, even some who aren’t even playing in a team. That’s been awesome to see.”

As for this week’s competition, Wills said there was no clear favourite for the title.

“Any of them on the day could be good enough.”

This year’s polocrosse nationals take place at McNab Domain on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. Entry is free.

Following the competition, an awards ceremony will take place, then that will be followed by an end-of-season party.

If kids want to bring their ponies and have a go, ‘subbies’ (kids events) usually run around lunchtime, Wills said.

“Our club is always open for new members. Ideally, you would need to know how to ride first before jumping on a random horse, though.”

Six associations will be in action - Northland, Auckland, Whanganui, Central Plateau, King Country and Waikato - with Waikato going in as defending champions.