National Party candidate for Whanganui revealed

Carl Bates, the newly selected candidate for the Whanganui electorate in the upcoming General Election.

Carl Bates will contest the Whanganui electorate for the National Party in October’s general election.

Bates will take on incumbent MP Steph Lewis, who won the seat back for Labour from National’s Harete Hipango in 2020.

Bates was selected by the party on Sunday, less than a week after Hipango said she would not be putting her hand up for the Whanganui candidacy, and will instead run for election in the Te Tai Hauāuru.

Bates was born and bred in Whanganui and currently lives in Sanson with his wife Candice and their two young children, but said he would relocate to the Whanganui electorate in the near future.

“My grandfather was a local greengrocer, and my grandmother owned a women’s fashion department store on Victoria Ave,” he said.

He is a chartered accountant and a chartered fellow of the Institute of Directors, and in 2016 was named Young Business Person of the Year at the Wellington Regional Business Excellence Awards.

Bates attended Mosston School and later Whanganui High School, before leaving school a year early to do a Bachelor of Business Studies in Accountancy (Honours) from Massey University.

“[When I was 15], I convinced my father that I could make more money from his plumbing company’s used Suzuki vans than selling them for scrap metal. I set about removing and selling every single functioning part from the vans. Months later, even after splitting the profits 50/50 with Dad, I had raised enough funds for my share of a deposit on a house.”

Bates is the founding partner of Sirdar – an international business focused on guiding, appointing, and educating boards.

Bates said his campaign would be kicking off at the Hāwera A&P Show this weekend.

“I’m really proud to have the opportunity to campaign hard for Whanganui’s support to elect a National government as National’s candidate for October’s general election,” Bates said.

“I’m standing for National because it’s the only party that can address the issues our country is facing and deliver results so all New Zealanders get ahead. I’m getting to work straight away to campaign for the opportunity to represent Whanganui as a strong local advocate in Chris Luxon’s National team.

“National will be focused on strengthening our economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, restore law and order, deliver better health and education outcomes and build the infrastructure we need,” he said.

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.