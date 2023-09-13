Pioneer Brand Seeds regional manager David McDonald (left) and managing director Will Yates (right) present Simon and Kate Nitschke with the regional and national awards.

A Rangitīkei grain grower has won a national competition for the highest-yielding grain trial for the 2023 season.

Simon and Kate Nitschke, of Arable Solutions, have been awarded the Paul Baker Cup in the competition between five growing regions.

It is based on a series of on-farm grain strip trials which contribute to Pioneer Brand Products’ maize hybrid evaluation programme. The five growing regions select a regional winner before the highest-yielding trial is awarded the Paul Baker Cup.

The competition has been running for 25 years, but this is the first time the cup has been awarded within the Rangitīkei region. The Nitschkes were presented with the cup, along with the regional Manawatū/Rangitīkei grain yield trophy at Pioneer’s Grain Growers Conference in Hamilton.

“This year’s winning P0937 trial was planted on October 10 and harvested in early May,” Simon Nitschke said.

“It’s proven to be a high-yielding hybrid, well-adapted to the Rangitīkei and very defensive against northern leaf blight, which impacted many crops last season.

“Farming can [involve] long and challenging days with unsettled weather, but to be able to celebrate our industry and the growing conditions the Rangitīkei offers makes this season extra special.”

Nitschke achieved a maize grain yield of 20.20 tonnes per hectare with the Pioneer brand P0937.

Pioneer regional manager David McDonald said this season’s trials included a number of stable new hybrids with the potential to deliver even higher yields.

“While Northland and East Coast growers haven’t been as fortunate this year due to rain and wind, the Rangitīkei, Manawatū and even the South Island have produced some exceptional yields. I am proud of the dedication Simon has shown to the industry and am thrilled to be able to welcome the Paul Baker National Grain yield cup to the region.”