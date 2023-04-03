Meynell Smith is making her return to Whanganui Repertory Theatre, with a role in The Woman in Black. Photo / Supplied

Meynell Smith is making her return to Whanganui Repertory Theatre, with a role in The Woman in Black. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

It’s heartening to see young people return to the theatre.

So often our enthusiastic youngsters leave Whanganui for further education or work opportunities and they’re lost to the theatre as they pursue other goals.

Meynell Smith is a case in point but now, having had a break from Repertory Theatre, she has come back to tread the boards with us once again. She has appeared in several Repertory Theatre productions — Ringing Changes, Eugenia, Cinders — and has worked backstage in many others.

When I asked her what tempted her back to Repertory, she said both the play and the part appealed.

“It’s a small part, which is a good stepping stone for coming back to Repertory.”

Yes, it is a small part but it’s pivotal. Don’t miss The Woman in Black, coming soon to Repertory Theatre, Whanganui.