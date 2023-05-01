Whanganui Repertory Theatre's latest production The Woman in Black is on show now.

At one of the recent shows, a teenager accompanied her parents to the production. Once she was seated, she began playing on her phone but as soon as the performance started, she put her phone away and was drawn into the drama unfolding on stage.

In this 21st century, movie makers have the technology to make the impossible seem real. Superman can really fly and prehistoric monsters can breathe fire - but nothing beats the magic of live theatre where actors communicate, and appeal‚ in the flesh to their audience.

I’m not surprised that this play, which relies not on elaborate scenery or props but on the storytelling skills of the actors, clever sound effects, lighting and the audience’s imaginations, ran for 33 years on London’s West End, enjoying rave reviews in the London newspapers.

The Details:

What: Wednesday, May 3 Saturday, May 6 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway Street

Tickets: On sale at the theatre on Saturday and Sunday 10am-2pm, weekdays at the Opera House 10am until 1.30 pm or online at rwoh.sales.ticketsearch.com.



