Isham Redford is playing the role of Kipps in the repertorys latest production The Woman in Black. Photo / Supplied

There is new talent at Whanganui Repertory Theatre, with Isham Redford performing for the Whanganui group for the first time.

Isham is playing the role of ‘Kipps’ in the repertory’s latest production The Woman in Black. Isham is originally from the United Kingdom and moved to Wellington in 2017.

Isham says his involvement in theatre started with his grandfather.

“My grandfather was always interested in amateur dramatics and he got me a part in The King and I when I was about three. That was in Manchester where I continued to take part in school plays until I went to university in Liverpool. There was good community theatre in Liverpool so I was still in plays when I was at university too.”

When he moved to New Zealand, Isham continued performing, featuring in plays at Stagecraft Theatre.

“I acted in ‘Bronte’ and ‘Ophelia Thinks Harder’ which is a Kiwi adaptation of ‘Hamlet ‘. I was Hamlet.”

Isham was the Repertory’s production manager for the latest ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ earlier this year but playing the part of the lawyer ‘Kipps’ in ‘The Woman in Black‘ is his first acting role in Whanganui. He says he is looking forward to performing.

“It’s a bit confusing being an actor playing an actor, but it’s a good play with a nice balance of emotion and humour. It’s a difficult job building and maintaining the tension with the horror of the play all told through Kipps’ words. I’m really enjoying working with Jimmy (Sutcliffe, who plays ‘The Actor’). He’s experienced and you really need to trust each other. I do trust Jimmy, very much.”

The Woman in Black opens at Repertory Theatre on Thursday, April 27.