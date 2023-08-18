Matt Cobb with his dog, Norman.

Each week, we speak to a member of the Whanganui community to ask what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week, Mike Tweed talks to Matt Cobb, a support worker at Pathways Whanganui.

I usually start a Saturday morning with a coffee from Jolt.

Then it’s off with the kids to the [Whanganui River] markets to grab some bits and pieces. We’ll get into the breads and the cheeses.

I’ll stride on to Victoria Park to bat for the Whanganui High School Old Boys cricket team in the afternoon.

It’s been a few years since I hit a 50 but this weekend, the ball will be flying off the middle of the bat. Inevitably, though, I’ll toe one, get caught and leave again.

After hitting it to all parts, I get brought on for a bowl and pick up a couple of wickets with flight and guile.

To round off the day, the barbecue and smoker will be fired up at home with some meat from Chef’s Choice.

A big part of my weekend is catching up with friends and family so they will all pile around for a feed.

On Sunday, there could be a couple of cheeky pints at the Rutland Arms or a trip out to the river or the beach with my girlfriend, Courtney, and the dogs.

De La Soul has just released its entire back catalogue onto Spotify so that’s pretty handy when I’m driving out there.

All going to plan, it’ll be home and in bed by 8.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.