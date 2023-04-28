A braai (barbecue) is a must for Freddie Müller's perfect weekend. Photo / Supplied

Every week, we ask someone what their perfect weekend in the Whanganui region would be. Freddie Müller, a Whanganui filmmaker and founder of Inspire Films, shares his ideal plan.

I love the Saturday (Whanganui River) markets. Even if I don’t buy anything, seeing that community spirit in a beautiful setting is great.

Then, if there is great weather, I’d love to go for a good old walk in the area. Maybe the Waitahinga Dam walk out at Bushy Park, Lismore Forest or one at Kaitoke that ends up at South Beach.

I’ll take the kids along and I’ve got a bag with plenty of snacks.

After that, it’s dinner and a movie. Whanganui is such a beautiful place in the summertime, especially with all the floral arrangements you see down the Ave, so it’s always good to be out and about.

Catching up with family is a big one for Sunday.

I’m South African so I love my backyard braai (barbecue), usually in the afternoon or evening. We don’t need much of an excuse to light up a fire, safely I might add.

Nothing beats lamb chops on the braai.

Probably not in the middle of summer, but I’ll finish the weekend by heading out to the beach, lighting a fire, having a wine or beer and just looking up at the stars. There would definitely be a swim in the surf beforehand.

My favourite spot is out on Longbeach Drive. There’s a beach entry there and it’s normally a bit quieter than most other places.