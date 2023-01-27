Adam Crick with his kids Heath (foreground) and Taylor at Windermere Berry Farm.

Adam Crick is the maintenance controller and planning manager at Aerowork Whanganui. Last year, he ran an 84-kilometre ultramarathon to raise money for Starship Hospital.

UK-born Crick recently got his New Zealand citizenship after five years in Whanganui.

On Saturday morning, we’ll take the kids down to the [Whanganui River] markets and grab a coffee and an almond croissant, then after that, I’ll go to an open mat at Gracie Gym here in Whanganui.

This is the perfect weekend, so I’m actually good at jiu-jitsu on this day and everything goes pretty well.

Then, [wife] Kelly rings me up and says our youngest child is having an extra-long lunch nap - “Of course you have time to get some mates together and go to Lads [Brewing]”.

Later, it’s off to Kai Iwi Beach to have a play in the waves with the kids, followed by fish and chips.

On Sunday, we all get up early and go for a bike ride along the river to Behind The Door On 4 café at Ūpokongaro. We do this fairly often and it’s really cool.

Windermere Berry Farm is next, for lunch. Pancakes and icecream.

It’s never happened before, but in a perfect weekend, there would probably be a nap somewhere as well.

To finish things off, all our friends and family will come round to our house for a barbecue. That’s the perfect Sunday.

This might all sound a bit mundane, but when you’ve got two kids and you’re approaching 40, it’s a pretty nice weekend.