Francie Flis. Photo / Mike Tweed

Each week we ask someone from the Whanganui community what their perfect weekend in the region would look like. This week we spoke to SPCA Whanganui centre manager Francie Flis.

My perfect weekend would definitely revolve around my family and my animals.

I have family members who live in Masterton and Tauranga as well as a step-daughter in New Plymouth and I’m always encouraging them to come down to Whanganui and spend time with us.

They take us up on this offer pretty regularly so we’re always finding ways to entertain them. Luckily there’s plenty of stuff to do in and around the city.

Usually, we’d start with a pretty chill morning with no plans before we either head off into town for the market or out into nature to walk our dogs.

I particularly love going down to the river and taking the dogs to some of the lesser-known secret spots upstream for a play.

After this we’d spend the rest of our weekend around our property, hanging out with family and tending to errands around the place.

I feel like too many people choose to spend their weekends out of town when there’s so much different stuff to do around the region.

My sister is living in Tauranga and she tells me she prefers to come down here for her weekends.