Whanganui Woman's Refuge manager Jo Voice shares her favourite places to visit around the River City. Photo/ Bevan Conley

Each week, we speak to a member of the Whanganui community to ask what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week, Eva de Jong chatted to Whanganui Women’s Refuge manager Jo Voice, who celebrated the 50th anniversary of Women’s Refuge this week and 35 years of operation for the local branch.

Life has been crazy at the moment, so my weekends could look like a number of things, but my ideal weekend would begin with sleeping in for as long as I can. I love our cafe culture here, and you’ll pretty much always find me at Mud Ducks on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon with my partner having a coffee. The team there are brilliant; they know my order now, I’ve been there so much.

When I can, weather willing, it’s always great to go out for a walk, and I really enjoy doing the two bridges around the river or Virginia Lake.

I’m a student at the moment, and when there are assignments due I’m forced to stay at home and study on the weekends for my Master’s degree.

Or if I’m on duty for the Women’s Refuge, I’m out in the community responding to the crisis calls we receive from women.

I think we’re blessed in Whanganui to have a creative community, and I enjoy going to local theatre productions at the Repertory Theatre or the Opera House. I went and saw The Woman In Black recently at the Repertory Theatre, which I thought was stunning - the acting was phenomenal. It was just a really impressive and polished performance. I also went to the Whanganui High School production of Grease, which was a fun night, and I really enjoyed getting involved in all of the songs with the crowd.

My favourite beach to visit is Kai Iwi for a fish and chip night or for a stormy afternoon and walk.

I’m in a ukulele orchestra, and in the summer months my weekends are filled with our tiny porch concerts, which involve visiting people’s homes who have contacted us through our Facebook page and performing for a crowd they’ve brought together. It’s also an opportunity to do fundraising for a charity of their choice. We entertain their friends while also doing something for a good cause. I’m also in another little band called One Trick Pony which has gigs from time to time.

My partner and I enjoy going to the Orange Cafe or the Rutland Arms Inn for a quiet drink after work on a Friday. We’re creatures of habit, so we enjoy going to the same spots all the time.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.