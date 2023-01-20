Bradie Alabaster (second from right) with Sea Dogs Galley employees Tammy McKelvey and Zoe Van Ver Wees (right), and Kai Iwi Holiday Park owners Bruce and Diane Taylor (left). Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we talk to a member of the Whanganui community to ask what their perfect weekend in the region would be like. This week Finn Williams spoke to Bradie Alabaster, chef at Sea Dog Galley at the Kai Iwi Beach Holiday Park.

I may be a little biased, but my perfect weekend would be spent at Kai Iwi Beach. During this time of year, there’s nowhere better to relax and unwind.

When I’m not in the galley or out in the rest of the campgrounds, the best way to spend the time would be on the beach with my friends and family.

We’d have a big barbecue and chill out with a few drinks and some nice food.

I’d stay on the beach until the sun starts to go down too. The sunsets are amazing on the beach at this time of the year especially, so I’d kick back and enjoy it for the evening.

Other than that I’d be working in the galley. Summer is a pretty busy time for us and the park tends to fill up over the weekend so there are plenty of people coming in for food.

With how busy things get, it’s nice to spend my spare time relaxing and watching the waves.