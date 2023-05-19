Steve Carle and his wife Heide.

Each week, we ask someone from the Whanganui community what their perfect weekend in the region would look like. This week we spoke to Steve Carle, the new editor at the Whanganui Midweek.

A permanent long weekend would be the absolute ideal weekend for me.

Getting together with as many friends as possible, along with my family, and exploring the great outdoors, the parks around Whanganui, walking, cycling and fishing would be at the top of my list.

If our friends can stay over in our house, we could get more time to catch up on what’s been happening.

Introducing my two-year-old baby to some new attractions ranks high on the list. I can spend more time with her over the weekend, which is great.

Some intelligent conversation thrown in would be the icing on the cake and, ideally, great weather for the weekend, with no wind or rain and warm temperatures, would be ideal.

Going shopping would have to be on the list, and trying out the eateries and cafes on offer would be a must.

Events are a highlight for me, and with a camera in tow, I would like to shoot a few memorable pictures, composed perfectly.

Getting in some chainsawing would give me some exercise after working in an office all week and satisfy my desire to be independent of the power companies with my own firewood. I like to ring, split and stack wood neatly - I find it very satisfying.

Going to church together would be great on the Sunday.