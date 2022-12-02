Bill Charnock loves walking with his group on the weekends. Photo / Finn Williams

Each week a member of the community tells us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week Finn Williams spoke to Whanganui Chronicle classifieds team leader and admin manager Bill Charnock.

A perfect weekend for me would start with a two-hour walk through Whanganui on Saturday morning with my walking group The NevaBeans.

We start out at the Dublin St Bridge and then go off in a bunch of different directions depending on how we’re feeling that week so we don’t get bored walking to the same places.

Sometimes we’ll go out to the Sailing Whanganui clubhouse and back, often we go up St Johns Hill, do a lap of Virginia Lake, go down Virginia Rd and one of the paths down the hill; and if there’s still time, we’ll go out to the railway bridge and back.

Once we finish the walk, we’ll go to the Yellow House Cafe for a coffee and a scone or muffin, which we’ve been doing for years now.

Then for the afternoon, I’d either be doing housework or occasionally I’d be in the garden, I’m not a gardener but sometimes I have to do it out of necessity, and then a friend would pop by the house and we’d have a catch-up session for the next couple hours.

A perfect Sunday for me actually wouldn’t be in Whanganui, but in Palmerston North to visit my great-great nephew, who’s 4, and his mum and grandma.

Then I’d be back home in the evening to spend some time with a good book.



