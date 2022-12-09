Katie Brown said her perfect weekend would involve a trip to the beach with her son and hanging out with her creative friends. Photo / Paul Brooks

Katie Brown said her perfect weekend would involve a trip to the beach with her son and hanging out with her creative friends. Photo / Paul Brooks

Every week we ask someone from Whanganui what their perfect weekend in the region would look like. This week, Finn Williams spoke to local glassblower and director of Brown and Co, Katie Brown.

I love Whanganui, so a perfect weekend for me would be one spent at my favourite spots around the city with my friends, my son and my dog.

Firstly, I’d get some exercise by taking my dog out for a walk along the river on one of the city’s various walkways.

The weekend is also a good time for me to recharge my creative juices for the week ahead.

I’d hang out with my wonderfully creative friends and visit the various local galleries around the town to see what was on display - I’m always surprised by the range of artists and designers this city has to offer.

My son and I love spending time down at Kai Iwi beach, and seeing as summer has just got under way, we’d take a road trip down there to see the sights and play on the sand.

Another spot I love to visit on my weekends is Paloma Gardens out in Fordell; it has a very eclectic mix of plants and sculptures on the grounds, and it’s a great place to get away from the noise of the city and relax for a while.

Finally, I like to spend my weekend evenings checking out some of the new bars in town, spending time with friends again, and having some good food and drink.